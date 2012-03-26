On Our Radar: Devin

So, what do we know about Devin Therriault (apart from that his second name is as difficult to pronounce as mine) ?

This 23-year-old, Brooklyn-based, quiffed-up heartbreaker is not only reminiscent of John Milner from Francis Ford Coppola’s American Graffiti (all doe-eyed bravado with the slightest glimmer of vulnerability) but he also administers a little of Morrissey’s navel-gazing into the curious mix. He’s also been gathering hype in short, frequent bursts over the last few months – all culminating in his debut EP You’re Mine.

This dreamy, rockabilly influenced guitar fangle with brassy elements of The Jam and a swaggering rawness makes for self-assured sonic perfection. Although none of these influences are particularly novel, Therriault manages to sound like a breath of fresh air in something of a stale indie scene. And, it’s got ‘summer soundtrack’ written all over it.

File Next To: Eddie Cochran, The Strokes, New York Dolls, Tom Stormy Trio