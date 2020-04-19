In lieu of nights out with friends or trips to the cinema, our weekends are now populated by an array of online activities. From virtual pub quizzes to online lectures and workout live streams, the coronavirus lockdown has provided us with a whole host of things to get involved with from the comfort of our own homes.

One of the standout online events on this weekend’s agenda was, of course, Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home benefit concert, which saw more than 100 celebrities perform from their own homes in a bid to raise money to support front-line workers during the coronavirus crisis.