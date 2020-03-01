Thanks to the wonderful world that is the internet, there are so many extra skills and talents we can learn and develop from the comfort of our own home.

Whether it’s learning a new language to boost your networking abilities, grasping the basics of coding to give you a greater understanding of the web or studying a new art technique just for the fun of it, taking part in online courses is a great way to broaden our minds and develop our curiosity.

Of course, one of the primary reasons why so many of us use online courses is to develop skills which will help us in our careers. According to a new study released by think-tank Demos and supported by Google, two thirds of the UK workforce use online learning to help their work, but only one in five do so under the recommendation of their employers.