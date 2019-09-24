Although many of us are currently working from home thanks to coronavirus, it doesn’t mean we’re taking time out from our careers. In fact, if you’ve been thinking of giving your CV a spruce for a while, this could be the perfect time – and you don’t need to go outside to do it.

One way to invest in yourself and push your skill set to the next level is taking a course. Whether it be in something that will holistically benefit you, like learning a new language, or a topic that’s super specific to your field, enrolling on a course could do wonders for your confidence, as well as improving your knowledge.