A common conversation in the virtual Stylist HQ this week has been: “How will we spend this lockdown?” While some are planning on bedding in and taking Netflix for all it’s got over the next four weeks, others are adamant that they will learn a new skill and get productive.

Neither approach is right or wrong of course, but if you are feeling a little apprehensive about being stuck indoors without much to do, then taking a crafty class online could give you something to focus on.

As well as being a great time filler these virtual workshops will help you flex your creative muscles and could leave you feeling inspired to take up a new hobby. You might even discover you have a hidden talent to nurture.

Here, we’ve picked out some of the loveliest online workshops, from candle making to pottery, to try at home this lockdown. What’s more, we’re aiming to highlight small, independent brands who not only have amazing products but are being forced to pivot their offering at this difficult time of year and are in need of support.