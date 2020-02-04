In the digital dating age it’s easy to feel disposable. Just a swipe away is another person, another profile, another chance at meeting someone. It means that when we do make a connection with someone it can feel less special or we feel less appreciated. Even worse is if this person makes you feel that they’re about to spend another 10 minutes flicking through an app, to see who else is out there.

In the Stylist office we call the problem the BBD: bigger, better deal. It’s when dating app users aren’t satisfied with finding one match that works, but are always holding out for someone ‘better’.

But if this is the problem with our dating habits, the symptom in which it presents itself is described as whelming.

Whelming, essentially, is when a dating app user has (by their standards, anyway) a lot of matches and therefore doesn’t have time to respond to everyone, or takes a while to continue a conversation.