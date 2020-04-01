As anyone who has used dating apps will tell you: our society has a ‘disposability’ problem.

There are plenty of ways to describe it, from swipe culture to the BBD (you know, the users always searching for that ‘bigger better deal’), but many people will agree that it can be hard to find a lasting connection on an app.

Of course, that’s not true for everybody and there are lots of happily-ever-afters as a result of online dating. But, as shown in the lengthy string of millennial dating trends we’re all now au fait with, the problem with dating apps is that the attitude can often be ‘on to the next’. After all, it’s hard to build something that feels special with someone when you’re still talking via a platform that promotes looking at who else is out there.