Not content with merely saving the world, Greta Thunberg is now also influencing our dating lives.

“Thunberging” is a definition coined by dating website OkCupid where potential lovers bond over their shared enthusiasm for environmental issues, and so is suitably named after the world’s most famous climate change activist.

The website said it has seen a 240% increase in mentions of climate change and other environmental terms on dating profiles in the last two years. And interestingly, in 2019 there was a – wait for it – 800% increase in mentions of Thunberg specifically.