Online gaming: why it’s time to try it, and the games to match your personality
- Felicity Thistlethwaite
Step away from Candy Crush, lockdown calls for some serious gaming.
Frankie Ward, 31, an Esports host and Twitch streamer who’s been named one of the 100 most influential women in gaming, thinks online games are exactly what we need right now. “Gaming is great for both escapism and entertainment, plus it’s got a social element because you can chat with friends – ones you know and ones you make – as you play,” she tells Stylist. Here, we asked her to choose the best new games to suit everyone – even if you’re not usually a gaming fan…
Best online game for book lovers: Disco Elysium
“This won three 2020 Bafta Games Awards and was made by a London-based studio called ZA/UM. You wake up as a horribly hungover detective who must try to find out who you are and solve a murder through a series of interrogations. It’s so immersive and all about thinking and feeling your way through the story.” (£24.99, PC)
Best online game for traditionalists: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
“The premise is you start off with a small house and pay off a debt to a racoon called Tom Nook. You can grow vegetables, harvest them, make friends with the neighbours and build your own furniture, which actually gives you a real sense of achievement. It’s about playing it over a long time (some players commit to it for years) and you can visit friends’ houses so it’s good for social stimulation.” (£49.99, Nintendo Switch)
Best online game for creatives: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
“Quirky and whimsical, this game feels more like a Studio Ghibli film thanks to its gorgeous soundtrack and graphics. It has a compelling narrative and you unlock spirit animal Ori’s abilities as you move through the game. It gets harder as you go along but it’s really worth persevering.” (£24.99, Xbox One and PC)
Best online games for thrill seekers: Diabotical
“This is due to be released on 1 June but you can sign up to play while they’re beta testing by going to diabotical.com and they’ll send you a code. It’s a fast-paced first-person shooter game, but you’re playing as an ‘eggbot’ so there’s no gore, just bouncy, flashy mayhem. You can play on your own or as a team and it’s got a real old-school, fun feel.” (Free, PC)
PICTURES: MARTA MIKLIŃSKA, GETTY IMAGES