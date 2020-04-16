Best online game for book lovers: Disco Elysium

“This won three 2020 Bafta Games Awards and was made by a London-based studio called ZA/UM. You wake up as a horribly hungover detective who must try to find out who you are and solve a murder through a series of interrogations. It’s so immersive and all about thinking and feeling your way through the story.” (£24.99, PC)

Best online game for traditionalists: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

“The premise is you start off with a small house and pay off a debt to a racoon called Tom Nook. You can grow vegetables, harvest them, make friends with the neighbours and build your own furniture, which actually gives you a real sense of achievement. It’s about playing it over a long time (some players commit to it for years) and you can visit friends’ houses so it’s good for social stimulation.” (£49.99, Nintendo Switch)