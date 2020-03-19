Coronavirus and mental health: free online therapy and wellbeing resources you can access from home
- Lauren Geall
Feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed in light of the coronavirus outbreak? These free online resources can help you manage your mental health during this difficult time.
Keeping on top of your mental health can be tricky at the best of times, even without a global pandemic thrown into the situation. With this in mind, it’s undeniable that the current coronavirus outbreak – which has now infected over 215,000 people worldwide as of 19 March – is primed to take its toll on our mental wellbeing.
It’s not just the virus itself we’re having to contend with, either: alongside our worries about catching the illness, we’re facing the stresses of panic buying, anxiety about the future and concern for our friends and loved ones. With all of this considered, is it any wonder so many of us are feeling overwhelmed and struggling to cope?
Although our access to traditional face-to-face therapy and mental health support may be minimised at this time, there are a great number of free and easily accessible mental health resources available online – with many more being created specifically to support those affected by the current situation.
It’s only normal to feel anxious and worried about everything that’s going on – especially when the circumstances are changing so fast – but these mental health resources should help you to feel a little more calm and in control.
So without further ado, here’s a look at some of the great free online resources you can access at the moment. From free online therapy sessions to meditation courses designed to help you deal with uncertainty, these resources will provide you with tools to help you manage your mental health during this difficult time.
Headspace’s Weathering The Storm series
To help people all over the world cope during these uncertain times, mindfulness meditation app Headspace has released a series of free content available to download via its app.
Covering content including navigating change, reframing anxiety, at-home workouts, focus and advice for tough times (such as impermanence and change), the series is designed to help us safeguard our mental health and wellbeing during this time of heightened stress.
To access the free content, simply download the app and get listening, or go to the Headspace website.
The Mindset Support Group with neuro-linguistic programming expert Rebecca Lockwood
This free Facebook group from mental health expert Rebecca Lockwood provides free, resource-based support for people who need help with their mental health during this tricky time.
Lockwood’s advice will include tips and tricks to deal with specific worries you might be having, free resources to help you with your mindset and training to give you the tools you need to cope.
To join the group, all you need to do is search “Mindset Support Group with Rebecca Lockwood” on Facebook.
Help Hub’s free online therapy sessions
New online therapy service Help Hub are offering free 20-minute sessions to help vulnerable older people and people who are self-isolating or struggling.
Although the service was originally set up to provide support to a small area in West Oxfordshire, it is now expanding nationally after therapists across the UK volunteered their time to help people struggling with the effects of isolation.
The service will launch next week with a brand new website. For more information, including how to volunteer your time if you’re a qualified therapist, you can email info@thehelphub.co.uk.
You can check their website from next week for information on how to access the service.
Remote Workmates
Set up specifically to support people working from home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, this project allows newly remote workers to connect with others and learn more about how to manage their time when working from home.
Set up as a Slack group, this community is not only designed to help people feel more connected during the coronavirus pandemic: it’s also designed to help their wellbeing, too. Remote Workmates is hosting activities such as group discussions and events such as their Wellbeing Week, which includes virtual yoga, mindfulness and exercise sessions.
To join, just follow the link on their website.
Self-Care Is For Everyone
With over 800,000 followers, @selfcareisforeveryone is the wellbeing-focused Instagram account we all need right now.
Full of helpful self-care prompts, reassuring messages and relatable graphics, @selfcareisforeveryone is the place to go when you’re feeling a little overwhelmed and need a respite from everything that’s going on in the world.
To follow them, just search “@selfcareisforeveryone” on Instagram, or visit their website.
NHS Every Mind Matters
This free site powered by the NHS and Public Health England provides access to loads of free mental health resources and advice.
Their Your Mind Plan service even provides you tailored advice and resources based on a short quiz about how you’re feeling and any specific worries you may have at the moment.
You can access the resources on their website.
Talkspace’s Coronavirus Resource Hub
Online therapy service Talkspace is offering a free resource hub with lots of handy tips and tricks on everything from confronting feelings of powerlessness to how to manage working from home.
They’ve also created a coronavirus anxiety toolkit to talk you through everything you may be feeling right now – and all you need to sign up is an email address.
To find out more information and access their coronavirus support hub, visit their website.
