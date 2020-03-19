Keeping on top of your mental health can be tricky at the best of times, even without a global pandemic thrown into the situation. With this in mind, it’s undeniable that the current coronavirus outbreak – which has now infected over 215,000 people worldwide as of 19 March – is primed to take its toll on our mental wellbeing.

It’s not just the virus itself we’re having to contend with, either: alongside our worries about catching the illness, we’re facing the stresses of panic buying, anxiety about the future and concern for our friends and loved ones. With all of this considered, is it any wonder so many of us are feeling overwhelmed and struggling to cope?