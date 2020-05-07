As lockdown drones on many of us are missing the more exciting elements of what have come to feel like our ‘old lives’. Meeting up with friends to wander around a museum, settling into a seat at the theatre as the lights go dim and seeing a new film at the cinema. The ability to experience culture, in a buzzing environment, feels like something we’ll never take for granted again.

We don’t know when we’ll be able to do those things, so for now we’re trying to find the silver lining in lockdown and look for community online, instead.

As we’ve seen the rise of people coming together to host and join pub quizzes online, take part in virtual cooking classes and try digital escape rooms, film clubs are another internet trend that’s bringing us together in lockdown.