Best online film clubs to join in lockdown

Megan Murray
 Have you reached a new level of boredom in lockdown? An online film club could be the answer. Discover new films and make new friends with these virtual cinema experiences. 

As lockdown drones on many of us are missing the more exciting elements of what have come to feel like our ‘old lives’. Meeting up with friends to wander around a museum, settling into a seat at the theatre as the lights go dim and seeing a new film at the cinema. The ability to experience culture, in a buzzing environment, feels like something we’ll never take for granted again.

We don’t know when we’ll be able to do those things, so for now we’re trying to find the silver lining in lockdown and look for community online, instead.

As we’ve seen the rise of people coming together to host and join pub quizzes online, take part in virtual cooking classes and try digital escape rooms, film clubs are another internet trend that’s bringing us together in lockdown.

From the niche and indie to those focusing on big blockbusters, here’s three film clubs you can be part of online to brighten your lockdown. 

  • The Another Matinee Film Club

    Another Matinee is a sumptuously gorgeous curated collection of one-off vintage dresses, all available to buy online, photographed on some of London’s most exciting emerging female talent in all sectors from media to music. Seriously, once you see the mix of 1950s pastel florals and buttery-yellow 1970s prairie dresses you’ll be as hooked as we are.

    Another Matinee has started its own film club and it’s brilliantly easy to take part. Every two weeks the brand’s Instagram Stories will announce the title of the new film (classically something female-focused with a vintage aesthetic), where to watch it and release a list of questions for you ponder alone, discuss with friends or send in to them. Then, after the deadline they’ll post a selection of other user’s thoughts for you to see. You’re also invited to share your musings on social media, following and using the film club’s hashtags. 

    Find out more

  • Secret Cinema

    Secret Cinema shot to fame in 2015 after taking Londoners into the sets of their favourite films, with outlandish and wonderfully flamboyant enactments and cinema experiences.

    Although you won’t be able to attend one of their shows anytime soon, Secret Cinema has teamed up with Häagen-Dazs to create Secret Sofa, which you can enjoy from home.

    Every Friday evening at 7.30pm Secret Sofa will facilitate a virtual in-home screening of a brilliant film, teamed with bespoke content, character narratives, interactive elements and some typically Secret Cinema surprises (£10 for access).

    People are urged to create their own cinema experiences to enjoy at home. Sign up to the weekly newsletter and every Tuesday you’ll find out what’s in store for the weekend.

    Find out more

  • Pandemic Film Club

    This Instagram-focused film club is here to cater specifically for your isolation needs. It works by inspiring you to have your own conversations about great cinema and then sharing what you and others have come up with, so that the community can take lead from each other.

    The account’s Instagram Stories provides a template to get you started which prompts you to think about which films have affected you before asking you to nominate someone else to do this, too.

    Then it suggests a step by step process to pick your own film to watch with friends or family, how to discuss it and then to share it with Pandemic Film Club so that others can follow your choice. You too, will learn from the films that others are watching and what they thought of them. 

    Find out more

Images: Unsplash

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

