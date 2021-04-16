The nature of social media today demands that we forge our opinions immediately. The average duration of time that a reader will give to an online article is 15 seconds — hardly long enough to make it beyond the headline — before racing off to share their views on it. Having simply skimmed over a story, we push ourselves to form opinions that end up being somewhat impulsive, half-baked, and — in many cases — uninformed.

Acknowledging this issue, Twitter recently introduced a new ‘read before you retweet’ prompt: a notification that appears on the screen if a user tries to share an article that they haven’t clicked on. This, according to Twitter, is ‘designed to empower healthy conversation and informed public conversation’.

The pace, quantity and brevity of the news cycle today is impossible to keep up with; just as we’re beginning to digest one issue, the media is already feeding us the next. So it’s no surprise that, amongst all of the daily noise, hearing our own thoughts can be a challenge.

The internet doesn’t lend itself well to someone saying ‘I don’t know’. All of the social media channels are crowded with people professing to have the right answer (hashtags rarely finish with a question mark), and as a result, it’s hard to admit any fallibility or ignorance on a subject.

Opinions are becoming increasingly black-and-white, stripped of any shading and nuance. Sometimes in the heat of the debate, we fail to see both sides of an argument, to feel a degree of empathy for both parties, or to simply remain a spectator — instead we are expected to stand firmly in one camp or the other.