Oscars 2020: everything you need to know about this year’s Academy Awards
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
From the nominees to the host, we’ve rounded up your need-to-know information for the biggest event in the celebrity calendar.
The Oscars – aka the glitziest night in film – is just around the corner.
If last year’s awards ceremony is anything to go by – may we remind you of that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performance? – there is a lot to look forward to.
When will the Oscars 2020 take place?
Soon!
The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday 9 February 2020 at 5pm PT/8pm ET/10pm GMT.
Where will the Oscars 2020 be held?
The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the same venue where the event has been hosted since 2002.
Who will host the Oscars 2020?
In a word: nobody!
Last year, the 91st awards went hostless – the first time in 30 years – after Kevin Hart pulled out of the gig following the public backlash over homophobic tweets.
The show instead leaned on its presenters. This year, the 92nd awards will follow suit without a host yet again.
Who are the presenters for the Oscars 2020?
The presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday 28 January.
They include stars such as Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.
Who will perform at the Oscars 2020?
Who can forget Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s live rendition of Shallow at the awards ceremony last year? The intimate performance – without an introduction the pair simply got up out of their seats and went to the piano on stage – will be hard to beat.
But then again, if anyone is up for the job it is Sir Elton John. The Rocketman is slated to perform (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from his 2019 biopic. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo will also sing Stand Up from Harriet.
Further performances are expected to be announced in time.
How can I watch the Oscars 2020 on TV?
In America, the Oscars will be available to watch on ABC with red carpet coverage kicking off from 5pm PT/8pm ET.
In the UK, the ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Cinema with red carpet coverage beginning at 10pm and the ceremony starting around 1am.
When will the Oscar nominees be announced?
The nominees for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday 13 January. The Joker had the most nominations (11) with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 trailing behind with 10 nominations each.
How many women were nominated for Oscars in 2020?
This year, a record 31.1% of the awards nominations – 65 of the 209 – went to women, the highest percentage ever.
Women nominees have increased year-on-year between 2015 and 2018 with some genres even achieving gender parity – including best documentary, which saw four out of the five films nominated this year directed or co-directed by women.
However, no women were nominated in the best director category – despite the wealth of female talent deserving of such an accolade: The Farewell, Little Women and Marriage Story, to name just a few.
Only five women have been nominated for a best director award in the Academy Awards’ 92-year history.
Who are the Oscars 2020 nominees?
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Age of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain & Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Image: Getty