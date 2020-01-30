Life

Oscars 2020: everything you need to know about this year’s Academy Awards

Jessica Rapana
From the nominees to the host, we’ve rounded up your need-to-know information for the biggest event in the celebrity calendar.

The Oscars – aka the glitziest night in film – is just around the corner.

If last year’s awards ceremony is anything to go by – may we remind you of that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performance? – there is a lot to look forward to.

Here, we’ve rounded up your need-to-know information, from the nominees to the host, for the biggest event in the celebrity calendar.

When will the Oscars 2020 take place?

Soon! 

The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday 9 February 2020 at 5pm PT/8pm ET/10pm GMT.

Where will the Oscars 2020 be held?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the same venue where the event has been hosted since 2002.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the Oscar statues backstage during the Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Oscars 2020: biggest night in Hollywood

Who will host the Oscars 2020?

In a word: nobody! 

Last year, the 91st awards went hostless – the first time in 30 years – after Kevin Hart pulled out of the gig following the public backlash over homophobic tweets. 

The show instead leaned on its presenters. This year, the 92nd awards will follow suit without a host yet again.

Who are the presenters for the Oscars 2020?

The presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday 28 January. 

They include stars such as Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

Oscars 2020: Timothee Chalamet has been named as a presenter

Who will perform at the Oscars 2020?

Who can forget Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s live rendition of Shallow at the awards ceremony last year? The intimate performance – without an introduction the pair simply got up out of their seats and went to the piano on stage – will be hard to beat.

But then again, if anyone is up for the job it is Sir Elton John. The Rocketman is slated to perform (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from his 2019 biopic. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo will also sing Stand Up from Harriet.

Further performances are expected to be announced in time.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the Oscars

Oscars 2020: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are a hard act to follow

How can I watch the Oscars 2020 on TV?

In America, the Oscars will be available to watch on ABC with red carpet coverage kicking off from 5pm PT/8pm ET.

In the UK, the ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Cinema with red carpet coverage beginning at 10pm and the ceremony starting around 1am. 

When will the Oscar nominees be announced?

The nominees for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday 13 January. The Joker had the most nominations (11) with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 trailing behind with 10 nominations each.

How many women were nominated for Oscars in 2020?

This year, a record 31.1% of the awards nominations – 65 of the 209 – went to women, the highest percentage ever. 

Women nominees have increased year-on-year between 2015 and 2018 with some genres even achieving gender parity – including best documentary, which saw four out of the five films nominated this year directed or co-directed by women.

However, no women were nominated in the best director category – despite the wealth of female talent deserving of such an accolade: The Farewell, Little Women and Marriage Story, to name just a few.

Only five women have been nominated for a best director award in the Academy Awards’ 92-year history.

Who are the Oscars 2020 nominees?

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister


Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister


Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker


Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker


Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell


Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Age of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland


Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha


Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite


Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite


Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker


Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917


Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4


Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes


Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite


Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes


Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy


Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite


Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

