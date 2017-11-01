Our 50 favourite childhood games

A recent study found that outdoor play is in danger of eroding, with children spending less time than ever playing on the street in favour of sitting in front of computers and the TV. Here at Stylist we felt a pang of sadness - after all, who didn't love running at breakneck speed to escape the one on it or scrambling up the nearest tree for that perfect hiding spot?

This discussion soon escalated into a full-on debate about over favourite childhood games; from the delights of Buckaroo and the fear/excitement of hide 'n' seek to the sheer elation of Cowboys and Indians or the thrilling mystery of Cluedo. And so we decided to list 50 of our favourite childhood games - many of which we wish we could still indulge in...

Picture credits: Getty Images and Rex Features