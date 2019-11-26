Since its release in April earlier this year, Our Planet has cultivated a dedicated following, won an Emmy and been heralded as an important voice in the environmental crisis, successfully communicating to millions of viewers exactly what is at stake due to climate change.

It’s easy to see why, from the incredible cinematography to the fascinating habits of animals and sea life all over the world, every episode is captivating, educational and surprisingly emotional.

With this in mind, we predict that die hard fans of the show will be very excited to hear that Our Planet is being taken to a whole new level: the series is going to be re-imagined as an immersive event with live orchestra, in 2020.