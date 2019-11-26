Our Planet Live in Concert: get tickets to this immersive event narrated by David Attenborough
Megan Murray
Forget watching at home: Our Planet Live in Concert is going to blow the Netflix show right outta the water.
Since its release in April earlier this year, Our Planet has cultivated a dedicated following, won an Emmy and been heralded as an important voice in the environmental crisis, successfully communicating to millions of viewers exactly what is at stake due to climate change.
It’s easy to see why, from the incredible cinematography to the fascinating habits of animals and sea life all over the world, every episode is captivating, educational and surprisingly emotional.
With this in mind, we predict that die hard fans of the show will be very excited to hear that Our Planet is being taken to a whole new level: the series is going to be re-imagined as an immersive event with live orchestra, in 2020.
Our Planet Live in Concert will combine highlights from the series with some brand-new arrangements to create an immersive journey across the globe. Lasting two hours, guests will watch as footage plays across three huge giant screens, accompanied by a breath-taking 66-piece orchestra and live vocalist, Lisa Hannigan. Intelligent lighting will also be used to heighten the visual experience beyond the screens and around the arena, programmed to run in sync with the footage.
All net profits from the events will be donated to WWF’s global Our Planet education and awareness initiatives, which provide educational materials for schools and young people, based on the series, with the aim to inspire and motivate the next generation to protect our planet. The creators of the live events are also introducing measures to ensure the production is environmentally-friendly, working with host venues to minimise the environmental impact of each event.
Speaking about what ticket holders can expect, concert producer Floris Douwes says: “Three large screens will provide razor sharp video footage from across the series, in a narrative that is exclusive to this live event, interspersed with live camera direction of the orchestra and soloist performances.
“A huge quantity of smart lighting fixtures will extend the visual experience throughout the arena. Add a sound system that surrounds the audience with effects from 36 positions and nature will be as close as it can get. Last but certainly not least, we are thrilled and honored that David Attenborough has agreed to record an exclusive audio-visual narration especially for the live show.”
The show will start with a world premiere in London’s The O2 on Sunday 18 October 2020, before commending on an international tour. You can buy tickets on TicketMaster from 10am on 29 November 2019.
Sounds like the perfect Christmas present for a fellow Our Planet fanatic to us!
Images: Courtesy of event organisers