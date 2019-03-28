Out of Blue: challenge yourself with this stylish noir drama

Carol Morley’s Out of Blue is an adaptation of a Martin Amis’s 1997 novel Night Train. And, while many big screen adaptations of the author’s work have crashed and burned in the cinema (think Dead Babies and London Fields), critically-acclaimed director Morley has always been incredibly confident about her vision for this intricate text.

“[I wasn’t afraid] because it wasn’t one of his most well known books,” she tells iNews. “I didn’t feel intimidated by it.”

Dubbing her star-studded movie “a radical adaptation,” Morley explains that she set out to pervert the novel – so much so that she soon found that she had forgotten the script of her film was based upon a book at all.

“You have to get to that point where you possess it,” she says.