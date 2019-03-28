Out of Blue: challenge yourself with this stylish noir drama

Mike Hoolihan (Patricia Clarkson) is an unconventional New Orleans cop investigating the murder of renowned astrophysicist Jennifer Rockwell (Mamie Gummer), a black hole expert found shot to death in her observatory. As Mike tumbles down the rabbit hole of the disturbing case, she finds herself grappling with increasingly existential questions of quantum mechanics, parallel universes, and exploding stars… cosmic secrets that may hold the key to unraveling the crime, while throwing into doubt her very understanding of reality.
Carol Morley’s Out of Blue is an adaptation of a Martin Amis’s 1997 novel Night Train. And, while many big screen adaptations of the author’s work have crashed and burned in the cinema (think Dead Babies and London Fields), critically-acclaimed director Morley has always been incredibly confident about her vision for this intricate text.
“[I wasn’t afraid] because it wasn’t one of his most well known books,” she tells iNews. “I didn’t feel intimidated by it.”
Dubbing her star-studded movie “a radical adaptation,” Morley explains that she set out to pervert the novel – so much so that she soon found that she had forgotten the script of her film was based upon a book at all.
“You have to get to that point where you possess it,” she says.
Out of Blue is, undeniably, a step forward when it comes to female representation on screen. “So many films we know and have grown up with are, to put it bluntly, the male gaze,” she says. “So this is really exciting. You’re constructing a film entirely from the female point of view, which in itself is rare.”
But, while the character at the centre of her movie can be described as a “strong women”, Morley admits that she isn’t a fan of the phrase.
“It’s a joke,” she says. “I prefer the phrase ‘complex women’. You want flaws.”
Intrigued? Watch the Out of Blue trailer for yourself below:
So what did our Under Her Eye panel make of Morley’s film?
Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass says: “Fresh from her incredible turn in Sharp Objects, Patricia Clarkson makes a 180 as detective Mike Hoolihan, a shut-off homicide detective and recovering alcoholic investigating the disturbing murder of an astrophysicist in New Orleans. As potential suspects emerge, it triggers Mike to have flashbacks and soon concepts of metaphysicality are thrown into the plot – outlining the concepts of Schrödinger’s cat isn’t typical cop drama territory.
“A loose adaptation of Martin Amis’s Night Train, the result is an abstract and sometimes unknowable film. Consider this a challenging but atmospheric watch.”
Colour us intrigued. We’ll see you in the queue for the popcorn, yeah?
Image: Picturehouse Entertainment