Exclusive: Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe on the Frasers’ return to Scotland

Fans first fell in love with Outlander for three reasons: Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Claire Randall/Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and, of course, Scotland.

In season one, we were enticed by the billow and green of the highlands, the land’s peculiar and fascinating traditions and, let’s be honest, that accent. The whole story is based on the idea of a sassenach: the Gaelic term for an “outlander”.

And yet, over the course of four seasons, we’ve ended up in North Carolina (via Paris and the Caribbean).

Yes, we’re happy to see Jamie and Claire building a beautiful home together at Fraser lodge with their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton). But, as we get closer to the arrival of Outlander season five, it’s time to admit that we miss bonnie Scotland.