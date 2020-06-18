Outlander season five has just finished, and filming for season six is currently on hold due to the pandemic. Sadly, we don’t know when Jamie, Claire, Brianna will next be on our screens. And this, fellow sassenachs, leaves us in one heck of a “droughtlander”.

But fear not: last week, Sam Heughan released the trailer for his new documentary, Men In Kilts, which sees the actor take a historical tour around Scotland with his co-star Graham McTavish. We’ll be able to see what the pair got up to when the show is aired later in 2020.

And in more exciting Outlander news, author Diana Gabaldon has just announced she’s writing a prequel to the series.