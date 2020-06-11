Men in Kilts is the new Sam Heughan TV series that every Outlander fan will want to tune into. Let’s take a look at the trailer.

Sassenachs, assemble! Outlander fans will no doubt be missing Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on their screens now that season five has finished. But we’ve got some brilliant news: a first-look trailer for Heughan’s new TV series has just been released, and it’s all about Scotland. Here is everything we know about Men in Kilts.

What is Men in Kilts? Last year, Heughan announced that he was making a podcast with Outlander co-star Graham McTavish (who played Jamie’s uncle Dougal). According to an Instagram post, Clan Lands would be “based on the Scottish Clans, their history, culture and the language of Scotland… if these two don’t get lost or drunk. Or both.” Basically, the two actors would tour Scotland together. Since then, the podcast has developed into a TV series now called Men in Kilts. It follows the original premise: we’ll just now be able to see as well as hear what the pair get up to. Watch the trailer for Men in Kilts

As you can see, the two friends visit some of Scotland’s most beautiful, cultural and historical locations. We’ll see them travelling around by bicycle, van and motorbike. Although it looks like they learn plenty along the way, they are definitely also out to have a laugh together. We. Cannot. Wait.

Heughan has shared his excitement about the new project on his Instaragm, captioning a first-look photo: “I’m not sure you’re ready for this?!” And his Outlander onscreen wife Balfe, who doesn’t appear in the series, tweeted: “Who let these two loose …. lord help us all.” When will Men in Kilts be available to watch? The show will air on Starz, but a release date has not been released. All we know is that it is “coming soon” and it will feature eight half-hour episodes. “The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” Christina Davis, President of original programming for Starz said in a statement. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.” We’ll keep you updated with the release date.

