What have the cast said about Outlander season 5?

For any fans wondering if there’s going to be any romance amidst all this war in the new season, Balfe had all the answers. Speaking at New York Comic Con, the star said: “It’s wonderful to play a relationship that keeps growing and deepening. It’s something you really see evidence of this season.”

“It’s just that time and just that the love that they have for each other, it just keeps expanding. And you know, you don’t think that that’s possible from season one, but it really does. I mean, they’re there for each other no matter what. They support each other through really tough, tough times. It’s just their knowledge of each other and how intimately they know what’s going on inside each other. I think it’s really beautiful.”

Balfe continued: “I think when we first met Claire in season one, she was just a very young woman who was not really living her life in the present. … She was not connected to who she really was. … It’s like anyone: When you live your life to the fullest and with passion — like the passion that you find with Jamie, like the passion that she finds in her career — then you become really just a whole and full version of yourself.”

This is true not only of Claire and Jamie’s relationship onscreen, but the friendship between co-stars Balfe and Heughan offscreen, too. Just days after Heughan shared a beautiful birthday message praising his onscreen wife, the colleagues joked around on the New York Comic Con stage to the delight of fans.

Asked what words of wisdom he would give his character Jamie all the way back in season one, Heughan joked: “Don’t go near her… Your life is going to be a mess.”

Balfe shot back: “You love it.”

Heughan grinned at his co-star, before turning serious: “He knows that he would do anything for her, he would die for her.” We’re pretty sure some hearts in the New York Comic Con audience melted hearing that. Let’s hope that, with that dramatic season five cliffhanger, it won’t get to that point for Jamie, though.