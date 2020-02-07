When we first meet Roger, he is the bookish boy constantly wearing a cardigan, with ambitions of making it big in academia. In fact, he is one of the youngest professors to teach at Oxford (good for you, Roger). His quiet and studious life is turned upside down when Claire and Brianna turn up on his doorstep while researching a group of Highlanders during the Jacobite Rising of 1745. As you casually do. He soon falls for Brianna and helps her to travel back in time to meet her father Jamie…

So, what makes Roger problematic?

He slut-shames Brianna for wanting to have sex with the man she loves

Well, for starters, we have to talk about The False Bride episode. Yup, you know the one.

In this memorable episode, Roger proposes to Brianna out of the blue, assuming that she’ll say yes. When she refuses his proposal, he quickly becomes very angry and basically slut-shames her for wanting to have sex before being married. “You don’t want to marry me, but you’ll f**k me?!” he shouts. “If all I wanted was to have my way with you, I would’ve had you on your back a dozen times last summer.” He basically admits he wants to marry a virgin. Oh, and it’s worth noting that he has had sex with other women before this conversation. Nice one, Roger.

But Bri has no time for this blatant sexism (she is the daughter of feminist queen Claire Fraser, after all). Bri puts him in his place by calling out his terrible behaviour, slaps him in the face and stands her ground.

Yes, Roger grew up surrounded by the sexism prevalent throughout the 1940s and 1950s, but that is no excuse for shaming the woman he supposedly loves and respects with such cruel words. Honestly, that slap was for all of us.