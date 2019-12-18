New rules to make overdrafts easier to manage have come into force across the UK.

The changes introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) mean that banks will no longer be able to display your overdraft as part of your available balance or funds, making it a lot clearer for consumers to see the difference.

Until now, overdraft limits were displayed as part of the available balance on most accounts, meaning some consumers accidentally dipped into their overdraft without realising. The new rules mean that the distinction between the two is a lot clearer – and emphasises the fact that overdrafts are a form of credit from the bank opposed to the customer’s own money.