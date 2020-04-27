The perils of having an overly-expressive face when your life exists on Zoom calls

I’d like to, if I may, take you on a brief journey back in time. I was a junior writer, with big ideas, and I was busily making a career for myself. Not to brag, but it was going well: my performance had received praise from senior staff, I was hitting all my targets, and I’d secured myself a brilliant mentor, too.

The problem? Well, my overly-expressive face: think Jim from The Office, whenever he looks directly at the camera.

The situation got so critical, in fact, that I was once pulled aside by my aforementioned mentor for a quiet word of advice. Basically: control your bloody face, please, or you will never, ever get promoted.

“Your face,” my manager said, rubbing the back of her neck awkwardly. “I’m not sure if you know this, but it gives everything away. When [insert name of colleague here] interrupted you just then, you looked like you wanted to murder them.”