There’s something about this time of year which calls for a refresh. Whether it’s a left-over back-to-school feeling or simply a result of the weather changing, the end of summer is a great time to reset and look forward to the colder months ahead. With this being said, now is a great time to take stock of your environment and give your home a refresh, too.

We’re not talking about completely redecorating everything – while many of us would love the chance to redecorate whenever we fancy it, it’s not exactly budget-friendly to splurge on a whole new look.

But just because we can’t splash out on all-new furniture, doesn’t mean we have to miss out.

If you’re looking for an easy and cost-effective way to reinvent your space, the painted arch trend could be exactly what you’re looking for. The trend has taken Instagram by storm over the last couple of months as a great way to break up plain walls and add emphasis to a space – and we couldn’t be more obsessed.