Painted arch ideas: how to try the easy interiors trend that’s all over Instagram
Want to refresh your interiors without spending loads of money? The Instagram-approved painted arch trend could be exactly what you’re looking for.
There’s something about this time of year which calls for a refresh. Whether it’s a left-over back-to-school feeling or simply a result of the weather changing, the end of summer is a great time to reset and look forward to the colder months ahead. With this being said, now is a great time to take stock of your environment and give your home a refresh, too.
We’re not talking about completely redecorating everything – while many of us would love the chance to redecorate whenever we fancy it, it’s not exactly budget-friendly to splurge on a whole new look.
But just because we can’t splash out on all-new furniture, doesn’t mean we have to miss out.
If you’re looking for an easy and cost-effective way to reinvent your space, the painted arch trend could be exactly what you’re looking for. The trend has taken Instagram by storm over the last couple of months as a great way to break up plain walls and add emphasis to a space – and we couldn’t be more obsessed.
Whether you’re a fan of bright, eye-catching colours or prefer things on the neutral side, the painted arch trend offers something for everyone.
Francesca Stone from the Instagram account @fallfordiy says the trend was the perfect way to add something extra to her bedroom.
“I first saw the painted arch trend on Pinterest and wanted to recreate the look in my own home,” she says. “Most arches I’ve seen recreate a headboard, but I chose to frame the bed with one on either side. This also worked really well with the shelving we use as side tables. It’s a great way to make a big impact in a small bedroom.”
In a similar way, Sarah Amos, an interior stylist, decorator and home blogger from Melbourne, Australia, says she first spotted the trend in a homewares catalogue when she was looking for a way to add some character to her entryway.
“The entry area in our house isn’t large enough for any furniture so I was determined to find another solution for the space,” she tells Stylist. “After hanging some timber hooks I decided it just didn’t have the impact I was looking for, so I researched the painted arch idea a little further on Instagram and I had my solution – a large scale archway to encompass the hooks in a soft shade of my favourite sage green!”
To paint the arch, Amos explains, you only need a few pieces of equipment: a tape measure, pencil, string, something to attach the string to the wall (such as a nail or thumb tack), angled brush, painters tape and roller, plus whatever paint colour you want to use. To create the rounded semi-circle shape at the top of your arch, all you need to do is attach one end of the string to the midpoint of your circle, and the other to your pencil (the length of the string will determine how big the arch is). Then all you need to do is pull the string taut and trace the outline onto the wall.
“It took a lot of patience and a steady hand, but I got there in the end,” Amos says. “After two coats it was done – and luckily as I peeled away the tape there we no signs of bleeding and I had a successful result.”
Tempted to try the painted arch trend yourself? Whether you’ve got your tools ready or are still making a decision, here’s some of our favourite painted arch examples to give you some serious inspiration. And once you’re ready to start painting, check out our guide to the best on-trend paint brands to find your perfect shade.
Framed prints
Office space
Times two
Accent mirror
Arched entryway
Plant paradise
Colourful backsplash
Dining nook
Modern shelving
Statement shapes
All the details
Main Image: Elisabeth Walker/@oxfordone
Other Images: Francesca Stone/@fallfordiy, Sarah Amos/@sarah.m.amos