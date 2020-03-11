Painted fireplace ideas: the interior trend that’s all over Instagram
A painted fireplace is the interior trend quickly taking our Instagram feeds by storm. Here’s how to do it, even if you don’t actually have a fireplace (yet).
Who doesn’t love an original period feature? To score yourself a home, whether it be rented or bought, that comes with an ornate fireplace is an interiors dream.
Not only do we love that it feels like a little piece of history in our humble abodes, the variation in styles from different eras make it a real statement piece, especially in a living room.
Interiors influencers have been utilising this by turning their fireplaces into a feature using one simple method: a pop of colour.
By painting the fireplace mantle (the shelf on top and the exterior that runs either side down to the floor) you can create a real focus for your room and give it a new dose of personality.
It can feel like a big move to touch something that’s been there for, potentially, longer than you have – but you know what they say: she who dares, wins.
But even if you don’t have a fireplace, you can still try this trend. In fact, we spoke to part-time renovator and interiors magpie Sophie Abbott. After all, she fitted her own fireplace and then painted it a very fetching, pale pink.
How do you fit a fireplace?
Abbot says: “After we moved into our house I knew I wanted to try the fireplace trend. We love renovating, so our house was already a shell and we were planning on starting over, so it was exciting to imagine the living room from scratch. Although there wasn’t a fireplace in there already, I’d seen videos on how to DIY one and was determined to make my vision happen.”
Abbott already had a gas fire in her house but started doing research after deciding that what she really wanted was a log burner.
Her first step was to speak to a professional about disconnecting the gas. After that she used a fireplace company to make her alcove bigger and to install a lintel (which goes up the chimney).
“I picked my own tiles for the bottom of the fireplace and had those fitted. This was a really fun part of the process and I’d recommend picking a really fun colour or pattern,” she explains.
Once her log burner was fitted she looked on Ebay to find an old, reclaimed mantle piece. Although thrifty, this meant she had quite the task ahead of her to turn it into the fireplace she’d imagined.
After wiping it clean, she used three lots of paint stripper and scraped the last paint debris off. Then she used an orbital sander to finish and sand papered the delicate areas. Finally it was time for the best part – picking the paint!
She says: “After priming the mantle piece I chose Farrow & Ball’s Estate Egg Shell. It’s especially good for metal and wood and I loved the powdery, peachy pink hue. It’s now my favourite thing in my living room and I’ve loved styling it with plants, ornaments and prints in both complementing pinks and clashing colours.”
Fireplace ideas
Whether you have a fireplace already or you need to build one, the prep that needs to be done before picking the colour and styling is obviously the hardest part. But when that’s all done you get the joy of deciding the concept of your room, which is where hours of browsing inspiration pictures comes in – yay!
Here we’ve picked five fireplace looks we think look particularly stylish to give you a healthy shot of inspiration.
Pastel pink
Burnt orange
Steely blue
Mint green
Mustard yellow
Bright white
Images: Sophie Abbott / Instagram