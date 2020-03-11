Who doesn’t love an original period feature? To score yourself a home, whether it be rented or bought, that comes with an ornate fireplace is an interiors dream.

Not only do we love that it feels like a little piece of history in our humble abodes, the variation in styles from different eras make it a real statement piece, especially in a living room.

Interiors influencers have been utilising this by turning their fireplaces into a feature using one simple method: a pop of colour.