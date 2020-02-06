We’ve seen feature walls adorned with patterned wallpaper and statement ceilings painted in moody colours, but the latest décor trend to have us considering a home makeover is all about the floor.

For many people, it makes sense to keep the floor neutral. Whether that be a fawn-coloured carpet or original wooden floorboards, what goes under our feet is often left plain, intended to let the rest of the room shine.

But if you’re the kind of person who likes to turn a norm on its head, we think you’ll like this dynamic trend which sees the floor take centre stage.