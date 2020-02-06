Painted floorboard ideas: try this simple décor trend to transform your home
Megan Murray
- Published
Painted floorboards is the interior design trend quickly taking over our Instagram feeds.
We’ve seen feature walls adorned with patterned wallpaper and statement ceilings painted in moody colours, but the latest décor trend to have us considering a home makeover is all about the floor.
For many people, it makes sense to keep the floor neutral. Whether that be a fawn-coloured carpet or original wooden floorboards, what goes under our feet is often left plain, intended to let the rest of the room shine.
But if you’re the kind of person who likes to turn a norm on its head, we think you’ll like this dynamic trend which sees the floor take centre stage.
We’ve already seen this theme creeping in with more interesting tiled flooring and even pops of colour along the skirting board (we adore Photographer Sophie Abbott’s hot pink twist above), but if you really want to pack a punch with a colour pop, painting the whole floor a statement colour is the way to go.
Sofie of Three Boys and a Pink Bath nailed this recently, posting an inspiration image of a bedroom with painted mustard floorboards.
“Why have I never had mustard floors in my life before? Ooooosh the possibilities,” she writes. “Again, I think this slots very nicely into my current desire for #growupcolour. Coloured floor is deffo on my radar right now.”
Tonal colour blocking is such a huge look at the moment, so using similar hues – not only throughout the room, but continuing all the way to the floor – creates a real impact.
Of course, if you’re going to embark on trying coloured floors yourself, you’ll need to make sure you select the right type of paint. Luxury paint company Little Greene has a whole section of colours designed specifically for wooden floors, which are in on-trend tones and dry quickly.
There are many ways to do it, too: whether you go for pretty pastels, a moody navy or just decide to paint one section, it shows you’re not scared to be innovative.
To help inspire you to take the leap at home, we’ve picked five different examples of how making your floor a feature can take your home’s décor to the next level.
Clashing brights
Pretty pastels
Painted staircase runner
Experiment with patterns
Moody darks
Images: Sophie Abbott / Instagram