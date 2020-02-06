Life

Painted floorboard ideas: try this simple décor trend to transform your home

Megan Murray
Painted floorboards is the interior design trend quickly taking over our Instagram feeds. 

We’ve seen feature walls adorned with patterned wallpaper and statement ceilings painted in moody colours, but the latest décor trend to have us considering a home makeover is all about the floor.

For many people, it makes sense to keep the floor neutral. Whether that be a fawn-coloured carpet or original wooden floorboards, what goes under our feet is often left plain, intended to let the rest of the room shine.

But if you’re the kind of person who likes to turn a norm on its head, we think you’ll like this dynamic trend which sees the floor take centre stage.

We’ve already seen this theme creeping in with more interesting tiled flooring and even pops of colour along the skirting board (we adore Photographer Sophie Abbott’s hot pink twist above), but if you really want to pack a punch with a colour pop, painting the whole floor a statement colour is the way to go.

Sofie of Three Boys and a Pink Bath nailed this recently, posting an inspiration image of a bedroom with painted mustard floorboards.

“Why have I never had mustard floors in my life before? Ooooosh the possibilities,” she writes. “Again, I think this slots very nicely into my current desire for #growupcolour. Coloured floor is deffo on my radar right now.”

Tonal colour blocking is such a huge look at the moment, so using similar hues – not only throughout the room, but continuing all the way to the floor – creates a real impact.

Of course, if you’re going to embark on trying coloured floors yourself, you’ll need to make sure you select the right type of paint. Luxury paint company Little Greene has a whole section of colours designed specifically for wooden floors, which are in on-trend tones and dry quickly.

There are many ways to do it, too: whether you go for pretty pastels, a moody navy or just decide to paint one section, it shows you’re not scared to be innovative.

To help inspire you to take the leap at home, we’ve picked five different examples of how making your floor a feature can take your home’s décor to the next level. 

  • Clashing brights

    If you’re ready to throw all caution out the window, follow this example of clashing bright colours on the floor, and then extend it to the furniture in the room for a playful aesthetic.

  • Pretty pastels

    Painted floorboards can look wonderfully whimsical when painted in muted pastels, of which there is nothing more palatable than pale pink. 

  • Painted staircase runner

    If you don’t want to paint your entire floor, we love that this painted runner looks creative while not being too ‘out there’.

  • Experiment with patterns

    This chequered monochrome pattern manages to look unique and classic at the same time. 

  • Moody darks

    It may make a small room feel as though it’s shrunk in size, but we love the drama of painting a floor inky black.

Images: Sophie Abbott / Instagram 

