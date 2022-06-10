The rise of the pandemic pooch: how our lockdown companions stole our hearts and wallets

To truly understand why we’re making our dogs their own Instagram accounts and carrying them around in baby slings, though, we have to look at what makes millennials unique as a generation. The fact is, our life trajectories – and opportunities – are far different from those who came before. One in five women is now childfree by midlife, and 80% of the time it is because of circumstance, rather than infertility, according to data from the ONS. A recent YouGov poll uncovered that one of the most common reasons for people choosing not to have children is that it is simply too expensive.

“For many, delaying those steps – putting down roots and nurturing another human – isn’t out of choice. It is because those milestones are out of reach. And in this case, a pet is a wonderful intermediate step,” says Dr Mort. Psychotherapist Glenda Robert says that over the past two years, she’s observed a rise in couples using pets as a stepping stone towards children, and due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, these attachments have become significantly deeper. “Some millennials have built such a bond with their pets that it can lead them into making a decision to not replace their pet by having a child at all, as they view pets as having fewer needs than a baby – they’re less complicated to care for.” That’s not to say the edict to return to the office hasn’t brought a new set of complications for pet owners, with rescue shelters reporting a surge in dogs looking for adoption in recent months. Meanwhile, bosses have realised that “pawternity leave” and allowing dogs at work are now prized benefits among a dog-infatuated workforce.

Millennials are also known to be the most anxious generation, with diagnoses of generalised anxiety disorder more than doubling from 9.08% in 2008 among those aged 25 to 34 to 21.69% in 2020, according to ONS. But thanks to trials of emotional support dogs and office pets, many of us are now well aware of the soothing effects of being around furry friends. Holly, who has a number of rare health conditions including Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, says Coco has been a “huge boost” to her mental health and given her a sense of direction in her recovery. “She gets me up each day, gets me out for fresh air and is amazing company,” she says. For Erin, too, a perk of buying a puppy was feeling less isolated and more connected to her local community. “We have a local Hackney WhatsApp group for all the miniature dachshunds in the area, so it’s been great for getting to know our neighbours,” she says. “It’s been the biggest unexpected highlight.”

When it comes down to it, the past two years have been bleak and often lonely, and dogs – whether it’s our own, a friend’s or simply those we see on our daily walk – have given us reason to smile. An endless source of unconditional love, they shower us with affection, keep us active and ensure we take a moment to stop and smell the flowers. So, really, who’s pampering who?