How the pandemic made us reevaluate some of our oldest, closest friendships

“I finally let go of my best friend”

“I’ve known Emma for 13 years. We met in sixth form and bonded over a love of dancing, travel and falling for the wrong boys. Fast forward to 2020 and our friendship has lasted living in different countries, multiple break-ups and helping each other piece together single life, fall-outs then making up feeling closer than ever and so much more. I thought it would last a pandemic, but it turns out we’re too different.

“I always knew we were different, I’m probably what most would deem ‘sensible.’ If I have something on the next day I make sure I go home the night before at a responsible hour (within reason, I still like to have fun) whereas Emma would be out all night and well into the next day. Somehow we worked as a duo, our friendship existed on being yin and yang. This worked well until the pandemic hit and our views on how to quarantine clashed.

“Neither is right nor wrong, but countless conversations about the world and its current state left me (and probably her) exhausted. When we were able to meet up at a distance it felt intense and unenjoyable – we would bicker about how to handle the situation and it became apparent we weren’t, and probably hadn’t for a long time been on the same page. I longed for our care-free fun but the pandemic has catapulted our friendship into a ‘new normal’ and I don’t think the old one is coming back anytime soon. Obviously it’s sad and I miss her terribly, but telling myself that losing a friend doesn’t mean you’ve failed, it just means you’ve moved onto other things has really helped me process it.”