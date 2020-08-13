“The pandemic ruined our big white wedding plans – so we eloped”

In the three years we’ve been together, Conor and I haven’t done things by the book. After snowballing into each other’s lives in 2017, we planned to travel the world together just a few weeks after our first date. We temporarily traded teaching for adventures and set off to explore continent after continent.

Less than a year later, we got engaged in Australia and had our wedding rings made on a trip to India. Our whole relationship had been a whirlwind romance full of plot-twists and unexpected turns. And so, when the coronavirus pandemic sent the world into lockdown, we knew our wedding would be no different.