With that considered, we wanted to tackle one of the most common misconceptions when it comes to anxiety: that the terms “panic attack” and “anxiety attack” can be used interchangeably. The two do share some similarities (they’re both the result of a disproportionate fear response), but there are also a number of key differences which separate them.

Whether you think you may be dealing with anxiety or panic attacks or just want to learn more about the two to help a friend or family member, we’ve got you covered.

Here, we asked Dr Pablo Vandenabeele, clinical director for mental health at Bupa UK, to unpack the main differences between the two conditions, including their causes, symptoms and how best to cope.