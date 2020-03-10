With this thought in mind, I couldn’t help but wonder: what do our individual shame hoards say about us? Take a look through this list of “coronavirus essentials” to find out.

Remember: stockpiling products leaves vulnerable people without vital products. So please think about your fellow (wo)man and only take what you need going forward. Thanks.

Paracetamol

Paracetamol is used to treat many conditions such as headache, muscle aches, colds, and fever – all of which are symptoms of the coronavirus. Which means you’re a savvy survivalist; the sort of person who looks disaster in the face and laughs.

However, it’s worth noting that you do so maniacally – often while rubbing your hands together with unbridled glee. A lot like the Wicked Queen in Snow White, actually. So stop with the Disney villain act, put those armfuls of blister packs down and play fair, OK?