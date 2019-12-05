Pantone’s prediction of what colour will be big news in 2020 couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Just as we’re feeling all wintery, the design brand has announced that a deep, midnight-like blue will be the hue we can’t get enough of.

Officially known as Classic Blue, Pantone says that the colour is “elegant in its simplicity” and “suggestive of the sky at dusk”. The sky has been serving as inspiration in the fashion and interior design worlds for a while now, with celestial and zodiac references still proving popular.

So, it makes sense, then, that this shade which replicates the velvety tones of the sky as it turns from day to night already has us wondering how we can replicate the trend for ourselves.