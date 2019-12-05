Pantone’s colour of the year 2020 is Classic Blue: here’s how to nail the trend for yourself
- Megan Murray
Pantone has announced its colour of the year for 2020 and it looks like Classic Blue is going to be everywhere.
Pantone’s prediction of what colour will be big news in 2020 couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Just as we’re feeling all wintery, the design brand has announced that a deep, midnight-like blue will be the hue we can’t get enough of.
Officially known as Classic Blue, Pantone says that the colour is “elegant in its simplicity” and “suggestive of the sky at dusk”. The sky has been serving as inspiration in the fashion and interior design worlds for a while now, with celestial and zodiac references still proving popular.
So, it makes sense, then, that this shade which replicates the velvety tones of the sky as it turns from day to night already has us wondering how we can replicate the trend for ourselves.
From homeware touches and interior decor trends to accessories and wardrobe must-buys, we’ve picked out some of our favourite pieces on the market that will help you make the Classic Blue trend your own.
Scroll down for our edit of Classic Blue buys.
Lapis beady stacking ring
This little blue beauty features an enchanting lapis lazzuli stone and is handmade from 18-karat gold-plated silver. It’s a perfect everyday staple, adding just a flash of the midnight hue to your hands as you gesticulate. And if you don’t know jewellery brand Vintouch yet, we think you’ll like that celebrating the craftsmanship of Italy is in its DNA.
£44, Wolf and Badger
Antonia faux pearl beaded tote bag
We really didn’t need another excuse to splurge on this Shrimps bag, but now that we know this dark blue hue is a must for 2020, we think we’ll have to have it. From its pearly sheen to its boxy structure, it truly is a thing of beauty.
Liberty London, £475
Silk eyemask
Soho Home names the exact shade of this luxurious eyemask ‘Midnight’, so it may be a few hours later than the dusk of Classic Blue, but it’s close enough for us. Made from 100% silk it’s very gentle on the skin and helps to retain natural moisture while you sleep. Just to make it a little bit more special, you can also get this eyemask monogrammed with your initials.
£38, Soho Home
