Nautical homeware pieces to nail Pantone’s top interior trend

Pantone has spoken: nautical homeware and under the sea-inspired interiors are what your home needs this year.
When it comes to interior design trends, Pantone knows its stuff.
Considered an authoritative voice in everything design and interiors related, the brand’s trend reports inform the aesthetics for a range of creative industries and the Pantone ‘colour of the year’ is always a shade we take note of.
So for those who like to be on the the pulse, it’s exciting news that Pantone has called one of this year’s biggest trends.
Drawing on our long time obsession with the sea, shells and coral, Pantone thinks that underwater themes are going to be big in 2020, from sea-inspired stationery to nautical homewares.
To make sure we’re one step ahead, here we’ve picked out some of the coolest, chicest ways to interpret the nautical homeware trend, picking out independent artists and whimsical wallpaper to ensure that our homes look more sophisticated than sailor.
Multi shell plate
We adore Netherlands-based store Anna + Nina for its carefully curated pieces in both fashion and homewares, but this shell plate is particularly exquisite.
Use it for decoration or to hold oysters for a special supper.
Coral trinket box
Artist Fee Greening takes lots of inspiration from the sea when creating her broad collection of artwork, as well as bone china ornaments.
This little trinket box has been screen printed from original ink and watercolour drawings, perfect for keeping your earrings in.
Oyster Isles book
You really can’t beat using a gorgeous coffee table book as a nod to an incoming trend. They’re easy and inexpensive to pick up for your home but with interiors it’s all the little details that make the difference, and dressing your rooms properly with the right books is key to making an impact.
Oyster Isles by Bobby Groves takes the reader on a journey through Britain and Ireland’s oysters, while interesting, we have to admit we fell in love with this tome on face value thanks to the rich, blue cover and gold script.
Mussel plate
It’s not often that we hail something truly unique, but this mussel plate is pretty special.
Inspired by the seven seas and a world of underwater wonders, this delicate decoration is made using golden brass.
Sea fern wallpaper
Anthropologie’s Artist Collaboration series shines a spotlight on lots of incredible artists, like Lee Jofa, who designed this whimsical repeat wallpaper.
Coral prints are a beautiful way of referencing the sea trend without getting too traditionally nautical, and this pretty one comes in both sky blue and guacamole green.
Flora armchair
If you don’t fancy putting a shell on your walls, why not sit in one instead? Scallop edged furniture has long been a fast-track to cool interiors but we especially love the shell-like design of this velvet Flora chair from Oliver Bonas.
Although it’s available in five colours, we particularly like the blue hue because of its sea-like connotations.
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.