The presence of social media, and the ability to follow, like and comment on what people in the public eye are doing – has meant that for the first time, these bonds are no longer necessarily one-sided. “Social media has completely changed the qualitative nature of parasocial relationships,” Langcaster-James asserts. “What were once inaccessible people to us are now instantly accessible at the touch of a button, which means that any parasocial relationships we have carry the potential to become real-life relationships. That’s both exciting and daunting.”

While the prospect of a parasocial relationship becoming a real social connection is oft-times exciting for the fan, the potential isn’t always reciprocated by the public figure. Langcaster-James runs a company called On Set Welfare, which specialises in working with people who live and work in the public eye. “One of the things I’ve learned is how disconcerting it can be when you’re on the receiving end of a parasocial relationship,” she explains. “The feeling of people talking to you in a way as if they know you and they know things about your life can be draining, especially when you don’t know anything about the person approaching you.”

She references the way in which reality TV stars crave infamy and influence on the internet, without fully comprehending the impact it will have when they meet their fans. “Sometimes, you know, they say, ‘Well this lady started talking to me in the supermarket and knew about my children and knew about things about me’ etc,” Langcaster-James adds. “It’s a wholly unusual experience because it is actually so removed from what our sort of human psychology is used to in social relationships.”

The reality is that, particularly with the ascent of social media, there’s no blueprint to fandom or the parasocial relationships we craft with those that we love in the public eye. As Maggie concedes: “At the end of the day, I’m just a fan surrounded by a community of other fans who love a TV channel and the people on it.”