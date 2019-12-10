“My dad’s alcohol problem means we’ve never spent Christmas together – until now”

Christmas can be a polarising time. It’s a holiday bursting at the seams with almost sickly amounts of merriment, largely characterised as the happiest time of the year. But the pressure this creates – particularly around having the best of times with family and friends – can throw into harsh relief the relationships in our lives that are less than perfect.

My mum and dad broke up when I was a toddler and promptly moved to different cities some 50 miles apart. The plan was simple: I would live with my mum 99% of the time, but I would see my dad every other weekend. Sadly, though, it wasn’t to be. Because, even though I idolised my father in an almost Tracey Beaker-like fashion, his destructive drinking problem meant that my on-and-off weekends with him were erratic at best, non-existent at worst. The idea of spending Christmas together was never on the cards.

For almost 20 years, my dad remained gripped by alcoholism. Sometimes, he would fall off the radar for months on end, leaving me wondering if he was still alive. And, when he did stay in touch, it felt bittersweet as he struggled to remember anything about my life I’d told him when we last spoke. If we managed to pin down a treasured meet-up, he’d usually arrive hardly able to stand. Despite this, though, I clung onto the slithers of sparkling wit that would seep through the fog of alcohol. His warm, bubbly personality felt magnetic to me, and I always felt a connection to the witty, charismatic and intelligent man I knew he was deep down.