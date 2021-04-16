“Ooh, you’ll never guess what everyone’s kicking off about now,” I’ll regularly call out to my partner from my seat on the sofa, phone gripped tightly in one hand and (often) a mug of something warm in the other. And he, being every bit as addicted to the drama as I am, will run in from the kitchen to find out who’s mad, and at who, and why.

It’s never high-stakes stuff; this is not, after all, the scandal-laden Wisteria Lane of Desperate Housewives’ fame. Rather, it’ll be someone trying to track down the “selfish individual who decided to have a bonfire on a Saturday afternoon,” or suggesting that owners start baby-wiping the pavements after they scoop their dog’s poop, or agonising over the “local youths” and their “outrageous behaviour” (translation: eating a KFC in the local park and not throwing away their rubbish afterwards).

And the thing is, these posts usually generate well over 50 comments from fellow locals – all icily polite, all loaded to the brim with tension, and all making for truly excellent cuppa-and-a-biscuit reading. Except, of course, for the one time I realised that the post and subsequent string of comments were aimed at me (people were mad about a particularly volatile wasp nest at the back of someone’s garden, I had no idea I was that someone – you get the picture).