Pearlcore: how pearls became the ultimate fashion, beauty and homeware trend for 2022
Forget grandma’s single string, pearls are getting a makeover for 2022 – and they’re everywhere from your wardrobe to your hair to your home.
Pearls have long been associated with the height of glamour and sophistication, but if we’re honest, they’ve also felt accessible and a bit outdated. But not anymore.
“Pearlcore” is here to bring the timeless classic trend into the 21st century, and show you how a little bit of pearly shimmer can transform not just your wardrobe, but your hair and home too.
In fact, Pinterest identified pearlcore as a trend to watch for 2022 across fashion, jewellery, beauty, homeware, weddings and interiors.
So we’ve put together a quick and easy guide to incorporating pearlcore into your life. What are you waiting for? The world really is your oyster.
Pearl fashion
Pearlcore is certainly the scaled-back, understated cousin of the vibrant, maximalist style being championed by Euphoria at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring.
Add a chic Parisian air to your outfits with subtle detailing, or go all-out iridescent with a cosmic-inspired ensemble. Mix with chunky knitwear to toughen up the delicate accents or lean into whimsy and let the shine do the talking.
Vita Grace pearl edge cardigan
Free People satin trousers
Zara pearl bucket bag
Pearl homeware
We love a trend we can extend throughout our lifestyle, and pearlcore is certainly making waves in the interior design world too. Marking a bit of a departure from the earthy, Scandi-inspired simplicity of the last few years, iridescent homeware is a simple way to add luxe into your space at an accessible price point.
Look for mirrors with pearl details, or utilise oyster shells themselves as cute trinket trays. The possibilities are endless.
Pearl hair
Accessorising with clips, pins and statement headpieces is definitely one of the easiest ways to dip a toe into pearlcore. Pinterest also predicts that this will become a huge trend for 2022 weddings, with pearl-encrusted veils, bows and fascinators topping searches ahead.
However, for full-on Blair Waldorf vibes, a preppy headband peeking out of shiny locks is the way to go, whether you’re going to be a bride this year or not.
Etsy pearl headband
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands