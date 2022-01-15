Pearls have long been associated with the height of glamour and sophistication, but if we’re honest, they’ve also felt accessible and a bit outdated. But not anymore.

“Pearlcore” is here to bring the timeless classic trend into the 21st century, and show you how a little bit of pearly shimmer can transform not just your wardrobe, but your hair and home too.

In fact, Pinterest identified pearlcore as a trend to watch for 2022 across fashion, jewellery, beauty, homeware, weddings and interiors.