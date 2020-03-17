Shedd Aquarium is one of the venues in Chicago that has shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium, which usually welcomes some two million visitors every year, has closed as part of the city’s efforts to practice social-distancing in order to halt the spread of the virus.

But that doesn’t mean that the exhibits, which include beluga whales, stingrays and sturgeons, aren’t being enjoyed by visitors. Shedd Aquarium handlers have decided to open the building up to their penguins, allowing the animals to roam free in the absence of any human guests.