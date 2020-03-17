Life

Coronavirus closed this aquarium, so the penguins got to have a private tour instead

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

Many public spaces in Chicago are currently shuttered because of the pandemic, and the aquarium is no exception. So the handlers decided to let the penguins have the run of the place for a morning and the video is adorable. 

Shedd Aquarium is one of the venues in Chicago that has shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium, which usually welcomes some two million visitors every year, has closed as part of the city’s efforts to practice social-distancing in order to halt the spread of the virus.

But that doesn’t mean that the exhibits, which include beluga whales, stingrays and sturgeons, aren’t being enjoyed by visitors. Shedd Aquarium handlers have decided to open the building up to their penguins, allowing the animals to roam free in the absence of any human guests. 

You may also like

Be kind: 7 easy ways to be a kinder person during the coronavirus outbreak

The aquarium filmed the penguin’s visit and shared the resulting video on social media. Watching the footage of these penguins as they wander the empty aquarium is not only strangely soothing, but reassuring too. 

The penguins visited several exhibits, including the Amazon collection – one of them was particularly interested in the black-barred silver dollar fish swimming around.

“Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities… for the animals,” Shedd Aquarium said on Twitter. “With or without guests here to see it.”

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, a spokesperson for the organisation added: “Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals. Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviours.”

The little waddling explorers won fans on social media as soon as the videos were shared.

Roam free, little penguins. Roam free. 

You’re bringing us all so much joy just through your curiosity and adventures. 

Images: Unsplash

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

Life

Nurse’s viral post underlines forgotten human impact of the coronavirus

“I have to go to work and do my part. Please do yours too.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

22 brilliant coronavirus tweets you should be sharing to combat fake news

Because memes really can prevent the spread of misinformation.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Is the news making you anxious? Here’s why distraction could be the answer

Forget mindfulness: there’s a new anxiety-busting trick in town.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just shut down a male politician who joked about coronavirus

Nobody gets to make wisecracks in poor taste on her watch.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

“Self-isolating is helping my friendships in these surprising little ways”

I’m certain that each and every little pick-me-up message is what’s going to get us through this...

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Stylist Daily