As anyone who knows me would tell you, I bloody love Christmas. From the moment I feel that first pang of excitement (probably sometime in September, not going to lie) to the day itself, I am up for anything associated with the C word. Ice skating? I’m there. Christmas markets and mulled cider? Of course. Extravagant decorations and twinkly lights? 100 times yes.

With all that considered, I’m sure you can imagine the long mental to-do list I’m carrying around with me at this time of year. There’s a million and one stereotypical festive activities and traditions I want to partake in – picture me, Christmas music and all, baking gingerbread while drinking hot chocolate, and you’re halfway to understanding my December vibe – and skipping out on one of those treasured activities is rarely an option in my mind.