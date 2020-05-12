If ever a time called for realistic goals, it’s during lockdown – when the barriers of everything we know have been pushed out of whack, and we’re living in a state of near-constant uncertainty.

However, if you’re a perfectionist – defined by psychologists as “an irrational desire to achieve along with being overly critical of oneself and others” – you may well struggle to readjust your expectations.

“Perfectionists are driven by this very intense and old feeling of not being ‘good enough,’” psychotherapist and coach Audrey Stephenson tells Stylist. “Their identity is entirely tied to their performance, meaning that it’s not a case of if they burn out but when.”