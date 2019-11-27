Are “period badges” really the way to tackle menstruation stigma?

For most women, dealing with their periods at work still feels akin to a covert operation. The low-key trips to the bathroom. The hidden tampons. The cramps suffered in silence.

It’s no wonder. With a third of male office workers thinking discussing periods is unprofessional, the writing is, more or less, on the wall: it might be 2019, but period stigma is alive and well.

Now, in a bid to tackle this, female employees at a new shop in Osaka, Japan are being asked to wear a special badge to signify that they are on their period.

While women working at the Michi Kake store, which sells an array of female sexual and menstrual health products, do not have to take part in the initiative, those who do wish to are given “period badges” to wear next to their name tags.