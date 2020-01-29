“There’s a real lack of transparency in the period product industry,” Nikki tells Stylist. “Women don’t know what’s in the products they’re using because we’re not talking about it.”

Nikki and Leah also hope to open up the conversation around menstruation, helping to both normalise periods and educate women about the best kinds of products to use for their bodies.

“OHNE is about more than making it easy for people to access organic tampons,” Nikki says. “It’s about starting the conversations we need to be having, and giving people the freedom of choice they deserve when it comes to managing their periods. We wanted to challenge mainstream conceptions of periods, but do it in a way that was authentic and relatable - and in packaging that doesn’t make you feel like a child.”

OHNE will donate 5% of revenue to the Girls Programme, run by the School Club Zambia, for every month a user subscribes to the service. The Girls Programme delivers sexual health and hygiene education to girls in Zamnbia, while improving access to clean toilets and period products.

Prices from £5.80 for a box of 10 tampons

You can order here