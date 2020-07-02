Lockdown is seriously impacting period poverty – here’s how you can help

This of course includes school girls who usually access free period products at school.

In a recent BBC News report, the Department for Education said: “We introduced the period product scheme so that students are able to access to these products when they need them at school or college.

“The scheme remains in operation and schools and colleges are still able to order a range of period products through the online portal and distribute them to students, whether they are learning from home or at school or college.”

But, clearly, a growing number of women and girls are unable to access products. So what can we do to help?