60% of women need to “budget” for their periods, and how is this 2019?

You can buy a lot with £5000.

You can buy a boat, for instance, or a second-hand car. Hey, if you’re feeling swanky, you can buy a deliciously extravagant bottle of champagne.

You can even put that money down on a house deposit, albeit, not in London, but you get the point.

Though, we probably should caveat the above, based on gender: if you’re a woman, you can use that money to buy a lifetime-supply of sanitary products. In fact, if you’re a woman, you’ll have to.

Our periods are not only inconvenient and, often, painful, but they are also pricey. According to new research, women are forking out hundreds of pounds every year on sanitary hygiene.