But that fear and discomfort will always linger. I tend to take a back seat in groups, my voice often trails off into a whisper when I’m not completely sure about what I’m saying, and I let other people lead conversations.

However, over the years, I’ve learned how to mask my shyness in social and professional situations. This is partly because of societal pressures to “speak up” and “be confident” if you want to be successful and happy in all walks of life. “Fake it until you make it,” is the life motto that I feel speaks to me most.

My shyness is like a dirty secret that I don’t want potential new friends and colleagues to know. That’s why you’ll often find me telling self-deprecating jokes at parties with the help of a glass of white wine, conducting phone interviews through gritted teeth and forcing myself through the pain of making small talk.

But there’s another reason I do all this, too.