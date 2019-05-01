We know this, because Waller-Bridge is in charge, alongside Neal Purvis and Robert Wade – longterm Bond screenwriters – and Scott Purvis, an ex-Bourne scribe and the writer of this year’s Sundance-lauded CIA interrogation thriller The Report. What Waller-Bridge is going to bring to the table is humour, wit, style and an eye for the human in everything from M&S tinnies to mille-feuille Molly Goddard dresses.

Certainly, the female stars of No Time To Die have nothing but praise for Waller-Bridge’s work. “I saw Phoebe and I just blushed,” de Armas told The Hollywood Reporter. “I got red like a tomato. I was like, ‘Oh my God, can I hug you? I want to be your friend.”

Lynch’s response when learning Waller-Bridge was writing the script? “I very literally squealed when I first heard her name,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I though, ‘Oh my gosh, British girl just like me. She’s going to know how to actually take care of women onscreen.”

Both women revealed to the magazine just how involved Waller-Bridge was in crafting their onscreen personas. Lynch says that she worked closely with Fukunaga and Waller-Bridge to ensure that her character felt like something completely fresh for the franchise. “I didn’t want someone who was slick,” Lynch told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted someone who was rough around the edges and who has a past and a history and has issues with her weight and maybe questions what’s going on with her boyfriend.”

She also wanted to include a first for the Bond franchise: sanitary products. “We had one conversation about her maybe being on her period in one scene,” Lynch said. “And maybe at the beginning of the scene – and I spoke to Cary about this – throwing her tampon in the [bin].”

As de Armas put it: “It’s pretty obvious that there is an evolution in the fact that Lashana is one of the main characters in the film and wears the pants — literally. I wear the gown. She wears the pants.”