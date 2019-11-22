Run on HBO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new television show and we’re already obsessed
- Hannah-Rose Yee
From the cast to the plot to the creators, this series sounds like exactly our cup of tea.
Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge ever sleep?
We’re not complaining, given that her furious output of work since Fleabag first premiered on the BBC in 2016 has been entertaining us these past few years. We’re talking about the stellar psychological thriller Killing Eve, yes, but also her comedic turn in Solo and the Emmy Award-winning, smash hit brand new episodes of Fleabag earlier this year.
Thank you for all this entertainment, Waller-Bridge, but seriously, how are you finding the time? You appear to be constantly producing, writing, directing and starring in fantastic television shows and movies. The latest being Run, a new television show coming to HBO this year.
Now, HBO has given us the first look at the new series with a still of stars Merritt Wever, who you might remember as the detective from Unbelievable, and Domhnall Gleeson in a very intense looking conversation on a train. What could they be talking about? We’ll have to watch the show to find out.
Run is another collaboration between Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, the writer and producer with whom she worked on Crashing, Fleabag and Killing Eve.
Together, they’ve dreamt up a comedy about woman named Ruby, played by Wever. Her very ordinary life is thrown out of whack when she receives a text from her first boyfriend Billy (Gleeson), now charming the pants off everyone as a famous life guru, who wants to sweep her along on the adventure of a lifetime. Waller-Bridge will co-star as a character called Flick.
Behind the scenes, Run will also spotlight the work of many talented women. Jones wrote the script and is executive producing alongside Waller-Bridge and Emily Leo. Emmy-nominated Australian director Kate Dennis, who has worked on The Handmaid’s Tale and G.L.O.W, directed the pilot episode of the season.
It’s no surprise that people are lining up to work with Waller-Bridge right now. Jodie Comer, star of Killing Eve (and Stylist’s Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 Remarkable Women Awards) summed it up to us in an interview last year as the allure of “Phoebe’s voice”.
“She says things other people don’t,” Comer said. “People would say, ‘You can’t say that’, and Phoebe always said, ‘Why can’t I?’”
Comer continued: “What I learnt from Phoebe was to dare to do whatever you want. Don’t be scared to fall flat on your face. You don’t realise how much you are constantly thinking about what someone else is going to perceive you as. When you meet people who don’t care, it is so refreshing.”
A spy thriller with a delicious comedic streak, a rabble-rousing sci-fi robot, a searing dissection of what it means to be a millennial woman and now a comedy about breaking free from your humdrum life. Is there anything Phoebe Waller-Bridge can’t do?
For own enjoyment’s sake, we hope that the answer to that question is no.
Run will air in the US on HBO in the new year, with UK details to be announced.
