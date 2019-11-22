Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge ever sleep?

We’re not complaining, given that her furious output of work since Fleabag first premiered on the BBC in 2016 has been entertaining us these past few years. We’re talking about the stellar psychological thriller Killing Eve, yes, but also her comedic turn in Solo and the Emmy Award-winning, smash hit brand new episodes of Fleabag earlier this year.

Thank you for all this entertainment, Waller-Bridge, but seriously, how are you finding the time? You appear to be constantly producing, writing, directing and starring in fantastic television shows and movies. The latest being Run, a new television show coming to HBO this year.