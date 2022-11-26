Be honest with yourself: do you spend too much time on your phone? I know I do. While parents and grandparents like to make jokes about mobiles being surgically attached to the palms of Gen Z and millennials, they’re actually kind of right.

Research shows that the average person spends 3 hours 23 minutes every day on their phone, equivalent to around 50 days a year. Most people also check their phones 58 times a day, 30 of those times being during work hours. But all this screen time is not just bad for the eyes, it’s harming the relationships in every part of our lives.

Even if you don’t quite know what it is, you’ve definitely been guilty of ‘phubbing’. Also known as “phone snubbing,” it’s the habit of ignoring someone in favour of your mobile phone – and we do it a lot, often without even realising.