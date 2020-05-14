We know that this summer won’t be everything we’d hoped and dreamed for. But as the weather gets warmer we’re holding onto the government’s latest advice that we’re allowed, for the moment, to enjoy our local parks and green spaces (only with people from your household, of course).

If this has got you all excited to feel the sun on your face and spend an afternoon outdoors, you might be taking some delight in planning a good old fashion picnic. A brightly coloured blanket, wicker basket, bottle of wine and nibbles; picnics are a picture-perfect summertime activity.

But to get them looking as good as we imagine can sometimes take an inordinate amount of faff and occasionally a big budget – after all, singing-and-dancing picnic baskets can cost a pretty penny.