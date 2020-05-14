Our shopping guide to everything you need to have the ultimate picnic this summer.
We know that this summer won’t be everything we’d hoped and dreamed for. But as the weather gets warmer we’re holding onto the government’s latest advice that we’re allowed, for the moment, to enjoy our local parks and green spaces (only with people from your household, of course).
If this has got you all excited to feel the sun on your face and spend an afternoon outdoors, you might be taking some delight in planning a good old fashion picnic. A brightly coloured blanket, wicker basket, bottle of wine and nibbles; picnics are a picture-perfect summertime activity.
But to get them looking as good as we imagine can sometimes take an inordinate amount of faff and occasionally a big budget – after all, singing-and-dancing picnic baskets can cost a pretty penny.
So, here’s our guide to fuss-free picnicking with a curated edit of the essentials that you’ll need, to suit a range of budgets, whether you’re heading to the park or staying in your garden.
Picnic blankets
Cath Kidstone picnic blanket
Cath Kidston’s seaside-themed picnic blanket is not only cute, it’s practical, too.
Made from soft cotton, it’s comfortable and easy to throw down ready for your picnic. It’s got a splashback coating on the reverse side to keep it clean and an attached strap so you can roll it up when you’re done.
National Trust recycled woollen rug
Although we can’t visit The National Trust’s beautiful houses and grounds at the moment, there’s no denying they know something about the best way to picnic.
We like the traditional look of this blanket and that each one is made from recycled end-cuts of yarn, making them eco-friendly and unique.
Harrods picnic blanket
There’s something about both Harrods and picnicing that feels quintessentially British, which is why we’re hankering after this classic picnic blanket.
It’s crafted from a wool blend with a practical lining and is washing machine friendly, which makes life a little easier doesn’t it?
Picnic baskets
Rattan wine and bread basket
Don’t fancy the faff of a full on picnic basket? This wine and bread basket carries the two most important things you need.
Crafted with rattan instead of wicker, it ticks off one of our favourite homeware trends and gives a stylish edge to your picnicing activities.
Coastal picnic basket
An alternative take on a traditional picnic basket, this white and blue number is inspired by the seaside and coastal picnics on the beach. That’s a vision for summer we can get on board with.
Designed for four people, with an easy to wipe clean interior, it also comes with stainless steel cutlery, plastic wine glasses, ceramic plates and a handy corkscrew to get the picnic underway.
Shop coastal willow wood wicker picnic basket at John Lewis, £50
Willow picnic basket set
If you’re looking for an all-rounder, this picnic basket is perfect.
Not too cumbersome to carry and with plenty of room for your wine, it also comes with wine glasses, plates, knives, forks, spoons, salt and pepper holders, a corkscrew, bottle opener and pen knife, for two people.
Picnic accessories
Foldable chair
Make your picnic as comfortable as possible and treat yourself to a comfy chair to sit in while basking in the sun.
It includes a cup holder (perfect for gin and tonics) and carry bag, to make everything as easy as possible.
Enamel tableware
Falcon is known for its selection of iconic white and blue enamelware, which is perfect for picnics for two reasons.
First, it totally looks the part with a rustic vibe which is at home in the outdoors. But most importantly, it doesn’t chip or smash, of course.
Picnic champagne flutes
What does your ideal picnic look like? Ours definitely involves champagne and strawberries in the sun.
To make this dream-like day become a reality, though, we’ll need some picnic-friendly glasses like these ones from Marks & Spencer. Plus, these ones have got a playful rainbow effect.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.