We know there aren’t many up sides of quarantine – between worrying about the health of our family and friends, job concerns and uncertainties over when lockdown will end, it’s been a stressful time.

But, if we’re trying to take a glass half-full approach, you could say it’s given us the opportunity to slow down a little, find joy in the small things and if you have some green space near you, see more of nature.

Tonight is the perfect time to embrace that school of thought, because Mother Nature has something pretty magical to show us, not in our gardens or parks but up above our heads in the sky. That’s right, tonight take a break from Netflix and stick your head out of the window to see a pink supermoon.