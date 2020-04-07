Supermoon April 2020: what is it and how can I see it
- Megan Murray
April 2020’s pink supermoon will be something to behold. Here’s how to watch it, and what it actually means.
We know there aren’t many up sides of quarantine – between worrying about the health of our family and friends, job concerns and uncertainties over when lockdown will end, it’s been a stressful time.
But, if we’re trying to take a glass half-full approach, you could say it’s given us the opportunity to slow down a little, find joy in the small things and if you have some green space near you, see more of nature.
Tonight is the perfect time to embrace that school of thought, because Mother Nature has something pretty magical to show us, not in our gardens or parks but up above our heads in the sky. That’s right, tonight take a break from Netflix and stick your head out of the window to see a pink supermoon.
What is a supermoon?
A supermoon looks larger and brighter than usual, because it’s when a full moon is closest to earth in its orbit. You see, the moon doesn’t take the exact same path around earth every time, some times it’s a little closer and some time it’s a little further away.
So, a supermoon occurs when the moon is both totally full and close to 360,000 kilometres away from earth, which is the closest it can get. It is reported that tonight’s supermoon will be 356,907 kilometres away from earth, which is pretty good going. When this happens the moon appears to us about 14% bigger than how we usually see it.
What does a supermoon look like?
As well as appearing generally bigger, a supermoon super-sizes as it’s rising and setting because of the moon illusion. This is because human eyes work by comparing objects, so when the moon is in the middle of the sky we have no context for how big it is. Whereas when it looks adjacent to a landscape, our eyes can see how large it is next to houses, trees or hills, for example.
It is also brighter, casting about 30% more light on our planet than usual. This is because as it is closer, more of the sun’s rays can make it to earth, after reflecting off the moon’s surface.
Why is it called the pink moon?
Although the April supermoon is nicknamed the pink moon, it isn’t actually rosy in colour. Actually this refers to its springtime occurrence in our calendar, relating to pink blossoms sprouting.
How can I see the supermoon?
The best time to watch out for the supermoon will be from 10.30pm tonight or the early hours of Wednesday morning.
This month’s supermoon should be particularly special because of the clear, pleasant weather forecast for the next few days and that the enforced lockdown has cleared a lot of the air pollution in cities, making visibility even better.
So, will you stay up to watch this celestial sight?
